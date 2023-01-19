Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 18,900 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

