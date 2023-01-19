Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 9,800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.8 %

HON stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

