Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

