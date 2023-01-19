Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 42.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

