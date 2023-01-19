Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

