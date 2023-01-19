Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

