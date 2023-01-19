LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 37.9% in December

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LM Funding America Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 86,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,667. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,563.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

