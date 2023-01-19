Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 103,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,917,689 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

