LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.05. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.