LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 8,102,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,459. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

