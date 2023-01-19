LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 8,102,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,459. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
