LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,441. LiveToBeHappy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get LiveToBeHappy alerts:

LiveToBeHappy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.