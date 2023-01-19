LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,576,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,441. LiveToBeHappy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
