Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LTUM stock remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 315,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,433. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

