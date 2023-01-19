Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of LTUM stock remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 315,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,433. Lithium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Lithium
