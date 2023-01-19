Litecoin Cash Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $108.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,843,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,820,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338748 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $194.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.