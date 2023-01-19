Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,967. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average of $302.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

