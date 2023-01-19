Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after buying an additional 779,247 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after buying an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

