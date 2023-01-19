LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 1.6 %

LITB stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

