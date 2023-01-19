Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 7.1%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 24,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Light Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Light Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.