Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 7.1%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 24,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Light Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Light Company Profile
Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.