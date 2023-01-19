Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

