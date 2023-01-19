Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
