Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.