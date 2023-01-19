Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 291,440 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,095,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,554,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 251,919 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

