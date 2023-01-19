lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 26.10 and last traded at 26.10. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.70.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of lastminute.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a CHF 30 price objective for the company.

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, Media, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

