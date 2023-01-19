Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 80025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

