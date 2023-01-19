Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.55.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after buying an additional 1,558,486 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.