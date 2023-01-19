Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.