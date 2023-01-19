Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 38,772 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 5,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,904. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

