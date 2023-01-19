Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 19,655 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 77,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

