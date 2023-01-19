Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,453 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

