Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 122,487 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3,206.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,487 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 359,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 577,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,243,458. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

