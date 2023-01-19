Larson Financial Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 350.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.28.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

