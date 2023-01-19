Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 10,079 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 275,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 888,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $57.98.

