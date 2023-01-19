Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 46,197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.