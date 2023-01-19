Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.55 on Thursday, hitting $562.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,249. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

