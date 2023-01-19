Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8,770.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,430 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in APA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 79,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

