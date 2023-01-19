Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 155.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

