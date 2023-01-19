Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $911,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

