Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $864,000 Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.