Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 48,281 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,281 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $175.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.