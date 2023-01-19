Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $764,000 in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.71% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 31.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDNR opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

