Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.05 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.