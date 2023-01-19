Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,540 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Athlon Acquisition worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 622,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWET opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

