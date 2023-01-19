Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,879 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

