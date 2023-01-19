Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 8,330 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,217,000 after buying an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

