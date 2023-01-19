Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 249.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

