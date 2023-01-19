Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $289.86 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $289.86 million and $27.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $33.71 or 0.00161049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00429597 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.77 or 0.30154573 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00775190 BTC.

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

