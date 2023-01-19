Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is Royce & Associates LP’s 9th Largest Position

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,277 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.39% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $75,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.