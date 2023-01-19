KuCoin Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $754.41 million and $1.48 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.67 or 0.00036678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

