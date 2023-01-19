Kraft Asset Management LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.