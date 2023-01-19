Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $35,343.85 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

