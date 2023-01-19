Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of KOTMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 9,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

About Koito Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.