Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Shopify by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 116,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shopify by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.